Kristin Sverchek Sells 7,382 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 93.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.