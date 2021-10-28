K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.58 ($13.62).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of €14.53 ($17.09).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

