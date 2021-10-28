Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$28.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.80 billion-$15.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.22 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-28.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

