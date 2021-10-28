Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $465,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.