Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.17. Lantronix shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 265,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $240.26 million, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

