Larry W. Ross Purchases 1,650 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

