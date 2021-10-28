Larry W. Ross Purchases 1,650 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.