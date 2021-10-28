Legal & General Group Plc Has $241,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of United Insurance worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

