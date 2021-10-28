Legal & General Group Plc Has $243,000 Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Criteo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after buying an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

