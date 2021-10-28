Legal & General Group Plc Invests $229,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $16,299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,004.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

