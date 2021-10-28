Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

