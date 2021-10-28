Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,785 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Infinera were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

