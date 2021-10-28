Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 535.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OM opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $171,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

