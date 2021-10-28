Legal & General Group Plc Takes $295,000 Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

