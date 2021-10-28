LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.18 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 104,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

