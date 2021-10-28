Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.87. Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.99. 3,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,400. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

