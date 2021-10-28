Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.