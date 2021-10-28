Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 2,459,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

