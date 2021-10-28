Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.49. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2,459 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

