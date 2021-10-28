LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $38.36 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $103,349.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00207998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,062,443,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,432,178 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.