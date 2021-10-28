Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

