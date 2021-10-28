LINKA Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $6,292.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

