Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.