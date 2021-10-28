Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $187.65 or 0.00307871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,849,020 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.