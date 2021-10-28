Littelfuse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $12.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $278.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

