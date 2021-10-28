Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,485,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Littelfuse stock opened at $278.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $304.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

