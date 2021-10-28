Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

