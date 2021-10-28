Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

