LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.780-$3.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.78-$3.88 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,814. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Get LKQ alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.