Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

LLOY opened at GBX 49.52 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

