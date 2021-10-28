LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 311.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 0.7% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $46,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.24. 81,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,387. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

