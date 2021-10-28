LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,039 RH (NYSE:RH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $424,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 149.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $657.94. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,425. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

