LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 11.06% of BYTE Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,377,000.

NASDAQ:BYTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,753. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

