LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The AZEK by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The AZEK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

