Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $590,703.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,682,601 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

