Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $330.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

