Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 41,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,031 shares.The stock last traded at $341.20 and had previously closed at $376.33.
The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average of $371.65.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
