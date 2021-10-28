Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 41,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,031 shares.The stock last traded at $341.20 and had previously closed at $376.33.

The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

