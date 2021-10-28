Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 218,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 67,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.47.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

