Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.35

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.35 and last traded at C$44.83, with a volume of 8100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57.

Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.