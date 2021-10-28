Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.41, but opened at $82.50. Logitech International shares last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 29,532 shares.

The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

