LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).
LMP stock opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.07.
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
