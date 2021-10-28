LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

LMP stock opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

