Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

