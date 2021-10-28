Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $169,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

