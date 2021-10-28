LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,554 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 97.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,730,943 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 855,585 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $11,004,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

