LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,979 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

