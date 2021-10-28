LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,089 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

