LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

