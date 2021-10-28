Luc Gervais Acquires 25,000 Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais bought 25,000 shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9,815.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$245,375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,875,000.
Shares of VSR stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.25.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
