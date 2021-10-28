Luc Gervais Acquires 25,000 Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais bought 25,000 shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9,815.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$245,375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,875,000.

Shares of VSR stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.