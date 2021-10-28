Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 71,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,959. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -272.34 and a beta of 1.05. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

