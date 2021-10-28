Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.